From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was conspicuously absent on Saturday as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) commenced its national convention in Abuja.

The convention, which was held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, is to nominate the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential poll.

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo was, however, present at the event, which commenced at about 6.12 pm with Christian and Muslim prayers.

