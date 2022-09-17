From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Amb Mohamed Ibn Chambas and Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Hassan Kukah are expected to attend a pre-election peace conference being organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF).

GJF Communications Officer Mr Wealth Dickson Omianbo quoted the Foundation’s Executive Director, Ms Ann Iyonu, as saying the conference is being organised as part of efforts to promote a culture of peace and violence-free election ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

According to the statement, key political stakeholders and democratic actors are expected to be part of the one-day peace conference tagged: “Nation-building; the role of elections in a multi-ethnic context” scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, in Abuja.

Iyonu disclosed that the 2022 Peace Conference, which is in its second edition, will examine the trends and threats to a peaceful election and build a multi-stakeholder consensus toward a peaceful general election.

She stated that Ibn Chambas, former Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), will present the keynote address while Governor Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, Bishop Kukah, Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh Regional Director for Central and West Africa, National Democratic Institute (NDI) are part of the discussants at the event.

“The rationale behind the conference is to promote a culture of tolerance among different political actors and highlight best practices for credible and violence-free elections in Nigeria.

“Participants at the conference will be drawn from a wide range of interest groups, including members of political parties, aspirants, government representatives, women and youth groups, security operatives, leaders of the election management body, civil society groups, members of the diplomatic corps, media professionals and many others.

“They will examine how the Nigerian democratic space has evolved, discuss the trends and threats to an inclusive and peaceful election, and canvass strategies toward nation-building to consolidate the nation’s 23 years of democracy,” she said.