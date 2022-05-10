From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As controversy rages over the status of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the Presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state chapter of the party, Dr Dennis Otiotio- Odoni has denied Jonathan being a member of the party.

The reported pressure being mounted on Jonathan reached the climax when a Northern coalition group made of Miyetti Allah and Almajiri association purchased the N100million Presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for him.

Though Jonathan through his spokesman, Ikechuhwu Eze had said the form was bought without his consent.

Eze who said “while we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state that he has not in any way committed himself to the request.”

However Dr Otiotio- Odoni responding to inquiries on Jonathan’s status in the party disowned Jonathan noting that the former President is not a registered member of the party.

While noting that Jonathan is at liberty to join the party, he said the party is not aware that Jonathan has register at his ward in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

“I’m not aware that the former President is a registered member of the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile an associate of the former President has said the plan to draft him into the Presidential race is still on.

The associate who pleaded anonymity said the most important thing is for the form to be bought while the rest would be handled.

“The most important thing is to buy the form which has been done. The forms would be filled and submitted,” he said.