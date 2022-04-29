From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

As pressure mounts for him to run in the 2023 presidential elections, posters of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan have appeared on some streets of Kano metropolis.

The posters, with Jonathan in his Ijaw traditional attire, with the inscription ‘2023 Our hope, Our solution’, were strategically posted to catch the attention of the city dwellers.

It was not exactly clear who was sponsoring the campaign, in the ancient city, but a few political groups have of late renewed calls urging him to return to power.

Only recently a pan Arewa group, Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network (JDDN) headed by one Isa Musa Karkasara issued a statement in this regard.

Karkasara explained that the most populous country in Africa was at crossroads, adding that ‘we needed a man of candour whose experience on the area of self-discipline, national life to navigate us from troubled water.”

He said Jonathan ‘is a quintessential statement whose approach to exercising power and authority had in no small way boosted participatory democracy in Nigeria.’

He stressed that ‘at this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee the right to stability.’

Karkasara added that ‘nation-building thrives on inherent nationalism, self-discipline, and policies that identify limitations of state power.’

He stated that ‘Jonathan’s commitment to nation-building as exemplified over non-criticism of sitting and former leaders are pointers that his love for Nigeria is unique.’