From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan have presented a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their choice for the 2023 National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State.

The kinsmen also drummed support for the re-election of the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, citing the governor’s giant strides in the state.

Hundreds of the kinsmen led by a former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Saviour Ibegi, presented Iworiso-Markson to the Bayelsa State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa.

They described the zoning arrangment in Ogbia as sacrosanct noting that since it was the turn of Constituency 1 to produce the next Federal lawmaker, Iworiso-Markson remained the most capable person and most popular to win election for the party.

Ibegi said though he nursed an ambition for the position, he decided to concede to Iworiso-Markson because of his connections and capacity to offer a better representation.

He recalled that as a Commissioner for Information, Iworiso-Markson performed excellently and impacted positively on many people especially those from Ogbia.

Ibegi insisted that Iworiso-Markson possessed the stable character required to form a formidable team for the reelection of Governor Diri.

He said: “I was interested in contesting the Reps election but I decided to support a better person to do it. Iworiso-Markson did well in the former government and impacted many people everywhere. He doesn’t eat alone.

“Over 90 per cent of Ogbia people have benefitted from his goodwill. Iworiso-Markson is the kind of person that will save Ogbia people from shame. We are presenting him to the party. He sees Bayelsa as his Constituency. We don’t have another candidate. Even Fred Obua, the incumbent lawmaker is ready to join us”.

On the reelection of Diri, he said: “We have never failed and we must contribute to the return of our governor for a second term. The preparation for our governor’s second term election starts today and Ogbia is trying to package a team that will make our victory easier.

Receiving the delegation, the State Chairman of PDP, Solomon Agwanana, who was represented by his Deputy, Nengi Talbot Tubonah, commended the Ogbia people for their decision to present Iworiso-Markson for the position.

He asked the stakeholders to continue their consultations and emphasised that Iworiso-Markson remained the best choice for Ogbia to fly the flag of the party for the forthcoming National Assembly election.

Agwanana said the party would not send people without the capacity to defend the interest of Bayelsa to the National Assembly.

In his remarks, Iworiso-Markson, declared total support for Governor Diri and said he joined the race to serve his people and make a difference.

He said: “I want to serve Ogbia people in the House of Representatives because I know that I have the experience in both the public and private sectors, I have traversed this country and beyond, interacted with diverse people. I have friends, the required network, contacts, and I will unleash all of that with like minds to bring more development to Ogbia people and Bayelsa in general.

“Above all support our performing governor to provide more effective leadership for our state and to ensure that his re-election will be a done deal.

“I assure you that our campaigns will be devoid of bitterness, blackmail and acrimony. I will not subscribe to that kind of campaign because everyone in this race is important to the party”.