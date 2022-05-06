From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship Aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for 2023 general elections, Mr. Shunom Adinga has said that the State government does not need to rely on federal monthly allocation to survive.

Mr. Adinga, though, physically challenged, vowed to ensure rapid development of the State if voted into power, pointing out that the developmental project of governor Nasir El-Rufai has little or no human face.

He said all that the State needed to do is to harness the huge human resources that the State is blessed with for greater ideas because, “ideas rule the world”.

While interacting with journalists over his governorship ambition, said if he wins the election, he already has the blueprint to that could take Kaduna to greater height.

“If the human resources is well tapped into, there would be no need for the reliance on monthly allocation from the federal government by the State government.