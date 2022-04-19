From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon Nasara Rabo, has declared his intention to contest the Southern Kaduna senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nasara announced his intention on Monday in Kafanchan, the Headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area before party stakeholders and supporters.

According to him, “It is time for the APC in the Southern Kaduna region to change the way politics is being played in the region”.

He promised that if elected, one of his priorities is to lobby the Federal Government, State Governor and other legislators to get special status for his constituency to be the economic capital of Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction that the Southern Kaduna region is back politically, stressing that there was a need for the region to elect an APC senatorial candidate to consolidate on the state government effort in bringing infrastructural development to the region.

‘I am calling on the region to be wise in electing the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections in order to enjoy the developmental stride of the state government,’ he said.

‘I believe that as a senator and with your support, your interest cannot be ignored in the red chamber in Abuja.

The senatorial hopeful reiterated that he is determined to use the rest of his life to ensure governance.

‘I am asking God to use me as His instrument to influence the direction of governance and politics and to entrench true Democratic values in the shortest possible time.

‘Let me say very expressly that I am intellectually, mentally, emotionally and physically prepared for this struggle for the restructuring of our region, and I want you to boost my morale with your endorsement and support as I match on.

‘I am optimistic that with your support I am winning the senatorial seat come 2023,’ Rabo said.