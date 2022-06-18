From John Adams, Minna

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has debunked the rumour that he has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race in the state, describing such rumours as “fake news”.

Alhaji Kantigi said the rumour is baseless, wicked and political propaganda by his opponents who are already jittery about his growing popularity among the electorates to damping their morale.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The PDP Candidate in a statement in Minna by the Director-General of Kantigi movement 2023, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwatu Paiko, said the rumours are not only unfounded but a continuation of the character assassination by some desperate politicians who before the PDP primary election, wrote over 20 petitions against the Candidate to the screening committee in Abuja.

“I want to state categorically that Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi is still very much in the race for the number one position in the state come 2023, he has not withdrawn from the governorship race, and he has no intention to do so.

“This is not the first time we are witnessing such rumour and blackmail even after the primary election that the candidate was declared the winner.

“All these rumours and allegations are baseless, I want to appeal to our great party supporters and the entire people of the state to disregard the rumours and remain committed and steadfast to ensure that the party return to power not only in the state but at all levels in 2023.”

Alhaji Abdullahi Kwatu further expressed dismay over the attitude of some members of the party who are supposed to give their support to the candidate and remain committed to the movement but have now decided to join in the character assassination with opponents.

He however assured that no amount of rumour or blackmail will deter the Candidate from winning the election “because the people are tired of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state after seven years of misery, hunger and high level of Insecurity across the state with no solution insight.

According to the statement, Kantigi is more focused and determined to pursue his ambition not minding the antics of detractors who are bent on bringing him down as the only option to pave way for their selfish ambition.

“Our concern now is the choice of his running mate which we are still consulting, even as the Kantigi movement is mapping out strategies to win the general election”.

He urged his teeming supporters to be resolute, assuring them that his candidacy is none negotiable, and will not compromise the confidence repose in him by the party faithful during the delegates’ election.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .