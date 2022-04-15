From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Scores of residents of Ikenne Remo, headquarters of Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Friday, trooped out during a solidarity walk organised by the town’s development association, youth association and market women, to rally support for the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for 2023 Presidential Election.

The residents first gathered in front of the Ikenne Security Council office before moving to the palace of Alakenne of Ikenne, Oba Adeyinka Onakade, where market women had also gathered, to seek royal blessing for Osinbajo’s ambition.

Addressing the supporters led by the Iyaloja General of Remoland, Mrs Mercy Owolana and who carried placards of various inscriptions eulogising the Vice President, Oba Onakade, described Osinbajo as a competent, knowledgeable, experienced and ideal person that Nigeria needs at this time.

The monarch said reports reaching him on the ambition of Osinbajo, clearly showed that the vice president is acceptable to most Nigerians.

He enjoined the indigenes of Remoland both home and abroad, to embark on an aggressive campaign and see themselves as one of the Osinbajo’s presidential projects.

The residents later moved from the monarch’s palace and embarked on a solidarity walk through Tai Solarin’s Way singing and dancing.

Some of the placards carried by the youth and market women read: ‘Osinbajo is Most Experienced’; ‘Osinbajo’s Presidency will Bring Progress’; ‘Osinbajo 2023 Is Sure’; ‘Ikenne Remo Market Women Support Osinbajo’; ‘Ikenne Youths For Osinbajo’ among others.

While addressing the supporters, the President of Ikenne Development Association (IDA), Comrade Adedoyin Adesina, said Osinbajo, among the aspirants campaigning for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the most competent, experienced in terms of governance at the presidential level.

Adesina said Osinbajo had demonstrated his competence during the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari when he acted.

The IDA president, therefore advised Nigerians to avoid making another mistake, saying moneybags would soon be trying to lure delegates.

He advised that Nigerians should vote according to their conscience by looking at the past record of Osinbajo, for a better Nigeria.

Also addressing the gathering, the president of the Ikenne Youth Association, Arowolo Oluwafemi, said all youth in Remoland are ready to work assiduously in order to realise the presidential ambition of Osinbajo.

Buttressing the position of the IDA president, Arowolo said Nigerians should consider competence and capability when casting their votes in the forthcoming election.

He called on the APC delegates to shun moneybags, who may want to buy their conscience with money and later throw the country into another problem.