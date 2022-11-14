From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on Sunday in his country home in Olamaboro local government area of the State received thousands of defectors from other political parties who joined the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state.

Among the defectors were notable leader and funder of Labour Party in the area, Hon. David Ameh who led over 2,000 party supporters for the defection and hundreds of party faithfuls from the People’s Democratic Party, the People’s Redemption Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party

Speaking during a rally held at the local government square, Okpo, the leader of the defectors and political leader of Labour Party in the local government, Hon. David Ameh said he was an ‘intensed political archenemy’ of deputy governor who had confronted him in several fora .

But he said having sat down and did a comprehensive analysis of the political trends in the country, he realized that his party was not going to have a meaningful headway in the 2023 polls and he therefore decided to pitch his tents along with his numerous supporters with the ruling party.

Receiving the defectors, the deputy governor who was obviously elated , said he was happy that :the defectors eventually saw the light of the day’ saying he remained unprovoked inspite of the consistent attacks of Ameh and his supporters against him and the ruling party.

Onoja while rolling out the whole lots of achievements recorded by the Yahaya Bello administration, said he was more elated when Ameh himself confessed that when he came closer to him, he found out that he was not what he was fed with and therefore declared to work with him.

While, saying the state stands to benefit hugely if the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is elected, he described him as the most notable politician in Africa who has the capacity to fix the economy and transform the country.

The deputy governor therefore call on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to come out en mass and vote for Tinubu and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general election.