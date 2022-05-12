By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and one of the presidential front runners in the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, submitted his completed nomination form at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja.

The aspirant, who submitted his form through the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, expressed confidence that he would pick the ruling party’s presidential ticket in the next few weeks.

The DG specifically urged Nigerians to keep a date with destiny on May 29, 2022, stressing that Bello would be the next President of Nigeria.

She said Bello started his campaign early and has covered the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that the support from Nigerians, across party lines has been overwhelming.

“I have come on behalf of our candidate to submit the expression of interest form and I want to express my congratulations to all Nigerians. Today, we have taken another step in the journey to restore hope by submitting Governor Yahaya Bello’s form.

“With this form, we express our sincere assurance that with Yahaya Bello’s candidacy, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people security, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people, unity and progress towards prosperity.

“We welcome every aspirant to the race and we want to encourage all Nigerians to keep faith. Governor Yahaya Bello did not start this effort this month, he did not start it this year, he started it many years ago. He has canvassed the whole country and he has signaled to the Nigerian people his capacity of competence.

“He has built his credibility within the party, and he has built allies along religion, across every divide, so we have nothing to fear from other aspirants, especially those who are just applying now. We see that some aspirants are going around meeting people but we have been doing that for years. We are fully confident by the movement that he represents.

“As you see, I am not here by myself, I am with many members of our team as well as supporters, and we are so proud to give Nigerians something great. We have no reservations about his competence. From his first day in office, he started working to unify, to bring security to the state and to restore sanity to the civil service system. This is what he will do as President and we look forward to Nigerian people welcoming him as a candidate come June 1, 2022,” she said.