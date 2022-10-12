From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Chairman of Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Abdulraheem Ohiare has banned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding political rallies and meetings over an alleged ‘ unfavorable Songs’

The Chairman declared the ban at a security meeting on Wednesday, with traditional rulers and heads of security agencies in attendance.

It was reported that members of the party sang a song which the chairman considered abusive and denigrating against Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ochiji Obojo, the Chairman expressed displeasure over a PDP rally that held last weekend, where abusive songs were allegedly chanted.

“The council Boss couldn’t hide his displeasure on the matter and emphatically expresses his dissatisfaction on the deliberate silence by Traditional Chiefs in Ihima for not proactively condemning the rally proceedings on any public media since the incident happened.

“The Council Boss in his usual quest to avert every event capable of plugging the community into domestic and political crisis has ordered immediate investigation into such nefarious acts by PDP against the State Governor, adding that the initiators of such vulgar songs must be arrested and brought to book by the security agents.

“He reiterated that his administration would not stand seeing any citizen of Okehi insulting His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello and scot free.

“He further directed the DPO to switch into action for proper investigation, and to henceforth banned subsequent rally or ward meeting by PDP in Ihima till the perpetuators are arrested for prosecutions,” the statement said.

The Ohi of Ihima, HRH Abdulraheem Ahmed Ogido who spoke for the traditional rulers, said that they condemned the act when the said song went viral on social media.

The Ohi who is also the Chairman of the Local Government Council of Traditional Rulers, assured of their support for investigation that will bring perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Ihima Welfare Association (IWA) has told the Chairman to trade with caution in his actions and expressions.

In a press statement signed by the President of IWA, Chief Adinoyi Joe Anivassa, the association noted that the traditional rulers and the association were trying to mediate to avoid reoccurrence of what transpired during the PDP outing in other political outings, urging the Chairman to refrain from statements capable of causing crises in the land.

“We should all join hands to ensure peaceful conduct in the campaigns of all the political parties and in the coming general elections so that, the best and the most credible candidates can emerge to serve our land.

“In view of the foregoing, we are appealing most passionately to you our Honourable Chairman and to all our Politicians to adopt the mutured wise method of issue based campaign to win the support of the electorates for your electoral victory in the coming elections.

“We appeal also to His Excellency, Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State to kindly as the Father of the State, develop strong shock absurber to tolerate and absolve negative remarks from his opponents in the interest of peace.

“The oppositions should also exercise sense of maturity, sense of discipline and be Patriotic in their conduct during campaigns and display high principles of politics without bitterness as an exemplary conduct to avoid crisis. We are tired of crisis and we cannot afford to compromise our peace in Ebira land this time for anything any longer ” the statement added