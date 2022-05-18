From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Hundreds of members of a youth organisation in Kogi State under the aegis of the Dynamic Youths Initiative have stormed Lokoja the Kogi State capital, calling on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to cast their votes for Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke as the flag bearer of the party representing Kabba Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency in the forthcoming party’s primary.

Addressing newsmen, the spokeman of the group, Tunde Ojo said Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke is the most qualified aspirant who is most credible, accessible and progressive- minded who has touched lives of the common man more than any of the aspirants.

According to the group, Otunba Olaiya Olobatoke has been contributing to the socio-cultural and economic developments of the constituency in the past seven years and has touched all the districts that comprise the constituency and beyond with his humanitarian gestures

For example, the group said, Otunba Olaiya contributed immensely to the community development of Iyara town , Ekinrin- adde and other communities in the area as he donated huge sums of money when they marked their annual cultural days recently.

Apart from this, the group said the aspirant has also donated boreholes to some communities, provided scholarship to hundreds of students and provided succour to widows and employment opportunities to some youths

“We, therefore, believe strongly that a person who is not in any public office , using his hard earned money to better the lots of the people, if elected he will do more for the people.

“Aside from this, we have diligently carried out a discreet investigations on other aspirants and we found out that it is only Otunba Olaiya that has a blueprint document on what he intends to do at the national assembly for his people, so unlike others, he is well prepared for the job

“We therefore earnestly need someone like Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke who is interestingly the youngest of the aspirants but the most focused and resourceful,” the group added

The Dynamic Youths Initiative said it was not for any political party but for marked- out individuals who have contributed so well for the communities and made great impacts on the lives of the people

The group called on the PDP delegates not to be deceived again by sweet-coated mouth politicians who have nothing to offer the people but cast their votes for Otunba Michael Olaiya Olobatoke in the House of Reps party primary coming up this weekend.