From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Paramount ruler of Ijumu Kingdom and the Olujumu of Ijumu , Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni has warned youths in the state to eschew violence and any form of thuggery in the forthcoming elections saying the nation does not need any further blood shed

The traditional ruler also lauded the people of Iyara community for their unity of purpose and selfless efforts in carrying out projects that have direct bearings on the people of the community . stressing that Iyara town is a pride to the local government

The traditional ruler gave this charge over the weekend at Iyara headquarters of Ijumu local government area of kogi state during the celebration of Iyara Cultural Day marked at the civic center.

The Olujumu at the colourful ceremony said he was impressed by the developmental efforts of the community which was spear headed by the Iyara development Movement saying the community unlike others does not rely solely on government before they embark on social amenities and urged other communities in the area to emulate them

In his welcome address, the National President of Iyara Development Movement, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki said Iyara day is meant to show case the rich cultural heritage of the town to the outside world and to honour eminent indigenes of the community and non indigenes who have done so well to impact positively on the people of the community.

In his words” Iyara day is an event meant to show case our identify as one indivisible entity, it is to show case our history , norms and cultural values that bind us together as a people to the outside world and the event is meant to promote unity among people regardless of religion and political leaning.

“The event is also to raise funds to develop our community because we realized that government alone can not do everything for us, that is why we the sons and daughters of this community decided to gather resources together to provide some basic amenities for our people

“The Iyara development movement also use it’s platform to contact eminent Nigerians who ate friends of the community to also help in bringing better life to the door steps of our people, and every Kobo realized has been judiciously expended for the good of our people” he added

Badaki stressed that through this gesture , the IDM has been able to reconstruct classroom blocks, provided portable water , install street lights, constructed motor parks, markets and health centres for the community and called on the state government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the community.

The chairman of the occasion, Idris Fadile Aloma while giving his donated especially called on the youths to be more hard working and focus and to eschew any acts that could truncate their future.

The lady chairperson of the occasion, Mrs Yemisi Asaju Oyebo who is the daughter of the first President of Nigeria union of Journalists, Chief Michael Asaju who was also the former traditional ruler of the town said she would give scholarships awards to outstanding pupils and students in all the primary and secondary schools in the community.

Mrs Yemisi Asaju Oyebo while giving a separate donation said the scholarship which she will give yearly for students and pupils will be in two categories of those who excelled academically as well as the best behaved students and pupils which she said would be instituted in the name of her father.