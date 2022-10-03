From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria New People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwasu, on Monday promised to ensure the respect for rule of law and due process that would bring about flexible government for all Nigerians if elected president in 2023.

Kwankwasu made the pledge in Jalingo while speaking on his ambition to be president of Nigeria said, a flexible government will create room for a listening administration that would guarantee Nigerians access to the government and unite the people.

According to the former Kano State governor and Minister for Defence, agitation for restructuring emanated due to a lack of what Nigerians described as non-inclusiveness in the doings of government, contributing to the continuous insecurity in the country.

“The agitation for restructuring by Nigerians is due to non-inclusiveness in the doings of government. I will ensure the respect for rule of law that would create room for a flexible government and make the administration a listening one for the people and guarantee Nigerians access to the government and unite the people.

“I will ensure due process and Nigerians’ inclusiveness in decision making. Bringing back the unity of the people will attract development and insecurity would no longer be a challenge.

“My administration would be a practical demonstration of what I did in kano. I will apply the job creation method that I used and was able to employ thousands of women and youth with secondary and (A) level certificates.

“It’s unfortunate that I was part of those that brought the administration of President Buhari in 2015 that has brought the country and her citizens to this mess.

“We were not pleased with the wrongs that were happening to Nigerians during Jonathan’s government but I must confess here that the wrongs against Nigerians in this Buhari administration are worse and we can not continue to see this kind of failure that is gradually dividing the people.

“I am a practical politician, I am not a social media type that doesn’t go to ruler communities to know what is happening to the people. I do go to villages to know the plight of Nigerians and I have already mapped out plans to ensure that village women that don’t have access to dividends of democracy feel the presence of government.

“The daily increase in insecurity is contributing greatly to the continuous inflation on our economy. I will ensure a possible stoppage of this trend, the government is all about collective responsibility and I believe that with the collective efforts of all nigerians, we would be able to take our country out of the failed situation back to her days of greatness and make it a greater nation,” Kwankwasu pledged.