From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has again promised to construct the dilapidated Cheledi-Dukku-Abba-Gombe road if re-elected to office in 2023.

Mohammed expressed regret that despite the assurances of the North East Development Commission (NDDC) to construct the road during an assessment visit in 2021, nothing was done.

A portion of the road was cut off following a downpour that caused flooding, further aggravating the plights of residents and commuters alike.

The governor expressed sadness with the NDDC’s failure to fulfil its promise to construct the road which links Gombe and Bauchi States.

He acknowledged that the condition of the road has brought untold hardships to the people.

Speaking while flagging off empowerment packages under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) worth N150 million to 1000 residents of Kirfi and Alkaleri on Saturday, the governor promised to immediately construct the road when reelected in the forthcoming general election.

Mohammed recalled that he visited portions of the road in company with NDDC and promised residents that the NDDC has given him their assurances that the road would be fixed soon but it never came to pass.

Some Cart Pushers In Kirfi local government called on the governor to fulfil his promise and construct the road to ease their hardships.

They lamented the lack of access roads has brought untold suffering to them, particularly during the rainy season.

They opined that the road when constructed would make transportation easier for residents.

A resident, Adamu Kawu said that the terrible road was making life very difficult for them and their animals.

Kawu said they and their animals were always overwhelmed with stress due to the rigorous terrain in the area.

He called for an adequate supply of assorted fertilizer to enable them to have a bumper harvest.

Kawu lamented that the commodity was now beyond the reach of peasant farmers hence the need for government to intervene.

“Another problem we want the governor to quickly tackle is lack of inoculation for our animals because, for three years now, the animals have not been inoculated raising their fears of attack by rinderpest,” he said.

“On behalf of the members of the Association, we commend the governor for what he is doing in the state. We are here to welcome him to Kirfi because we are happy with what he is doing to develop the state.

“As you can see, we have suspended activities today in solidarity with the people of Kirfi LGA. We are here in our numbers to welcome the governor to our place. We are in support of his good activities but he should remember us.”