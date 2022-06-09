From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party has affirmed Amb Yohanna Margif as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Margif who contested the seat unopposed polled 85 votes to fly the ticket of the party.

The chairman of the electoral committee and representative of the National Chairman of the party, Joseph Ndirang, who announced the result of the party primaries said Amb Margif who contested the seat unopposed was affirmed by the entire delegates.

“Amb. Yohanna Margif, being the only contestant for the gubernatorial primaries under the labour party in the state, having scored 85 votes, is hereby declared the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State,” he stated.

Comrade Ndirang described Labour Party as a likeable bride which has been repositioned to take over power at the National and Plateau State in 2023.

He said Nigerians are tired of the broom and umbrella and have formed a formidable family with the Labour Party which is determined to make Nigeria walk.

He said all political parties in Nigeria are associated with the big names of individuals who are chief financiers and, that the Labour Party is an institutional political party that is found in 68 countries of the world and gives good governance in 7 countries.

Ndirang said Peter Obi has come to provide a lifeline to Labour Party in Nigeria to change the country from a consuming nation to a productive nation.

The Gubernatorial candidate, Amb. Yohanna Margif expressed gratitude to the party for trusting him with the mandate and said the victory is made possible by the people.

“The success of this primary and the victory that has come out of it is not just for me but for all of us. It’s a victory for Plateau and for democracy.”

He expressed resolve to bring on board men and women of integrity, using the little resources at his disposal to face the APC and the PDP squarely with the hope to take over governance in 2023.

“We have a legacy to build upon, we have the challenge to meet and speedily too. The responsibility belongs to all of us, let us put aside the disappointment of yesterday and embrace the opportunity of today.

“We must never forget that the future of Plateau is bigger than the summation of our ambitions. We must return the labour party to power in Plateau State and the task ahead is daunting, but summon table,” he stated.

