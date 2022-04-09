By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has declared his intention to represent Mushin II Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Speaking during his declaration in his constituency on Saturday, April 9, in Lagos, Oladejo, who was Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations in Lagos, said his desire to represent Mushin is to provide and guarantee result-oriented representation.

He said he will also leverage the experience of the best hands in Mushin to provide the desired representation.

Oladejo, a former Mushin Local Government boss, also promised that if given the opportunity, he will collaborate with other colleagues in the National Assembly to review laws that have remained a clog in Nigeria’s spirit of true federalism engender progress, unity and fair play.

‘During my tenure as the Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, I, among others, constructed several roads and drainages with available resources. I also impacted the education sector with the rehabilitation of primary schools, and the provision of desks, benches and books for the pupils. Primary Health Centers in the local government were re-equipped and rehabilitated. My administration also established new health centres at Alves Street, Ogungbaiye Street and Ijesha Road, as well as embarking on social intervention by supporting the aged, widows and other vulnerable people. A major and impactful highlight of my administration was the provision of 165 boreholes across the local government. Some of these projects are still in use 15 years after.

‘Having distinguished myself at the local government level, I was promoted to the state level after completing my tenure as Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area. I worked with two governors for eight years. I was Special Adviser for Commerce and Industry in the cabinet of Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola between 2011 and 2015 and also served as Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations during Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration from 2015 to 2019.

‘The highlight of my service in the state cabinet during my stewardship in the Fashola administration included the reinvigoration of the informal sector to enhance productivity through the re-skilling of master artisans; exposing them to modern technologies and providing the needed tools to boost the sector.

‘My ministry also supervised the operations of the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which led to among others, the establishment of the Dangote Refinery which is nearing completion and the Dangote Fertilizer Company. The ministry also facilitated the establishment of the Industrial Park where the Imota Rice Mill is located, the Lekki Airport and the Badagry Dry Sea Port. The Lagos Consumer Protection Agency was also under my direct supervision before it became a full-fledged agency.

‘As the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency was rebranded during my tenure with the state of the art equipment, and professional personnel and decentralised for efficient service delivery. The re-organisation led to the construction of LASEMA RESCUE centres at Epe, Lekki Ikorodu road and Cappa. It also led to the synergy among the various government agencies – fire service, neighbourhood watch, the Nigeria Police Force and the ambulance service, among others in rescue operations in the state. The Emergency free toll numbers also became more efficient.

‘The Lagos State Neighborhood Corps was also rebranded for efficiency, re-trained and re-equipped to meet the challenge of modern times. I also supervised the Nigerian Legion, Paramilitary bodies like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN). Hundreds of youths from Mushin were gainfully employed during my tenure.

‘Based on my experience in public communication and media relations, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fished me out and appointed me as the party’s Publicity Secretary in 2019. I have been the spokesman of the ruling party for the last two years.

‘As the Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, the opposition was unable to overwhelm APC with needless criticism and propaganda. It is of note that the Publicity office at the Lagos APC’s secretariat in Acme Road, Ikeja, has remained accessible, informative and efficient in delivering its mandate.

‘For over two decades I have proved beyond reasonable doubt that I am someone to be trusted with public office. I have shown accountability and transparency in service at local and state levels. I have also served my party passionately at local and state levels. Now, I believe it is time for me to yield to the clarion call of my constituents calling on me to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives come 2023 on the platform of our great party, the APC.

‘My main promise to the people of Mushin II Federal Constituency if given the opportunity to represent them in the House of Representatives is to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation for my constituency. I will also leverage the experience of the best hands in Mushin II Federal Constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents.

‘As a democrat and firm believer in the rule of law, if given the opportunity, I will collaborate with other colleagues in the National Assembly to review some laws that have remained a clog in Nigeria’s spirit of true federalism to engender progress, unity and fair-play.

‘I am sending a clarion call to our party members, men and women, youth and the elderly, that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the Mushin II Federal Constituency of our dreams. I urge you all to come out to vote for me during our party primaries election so that I can be the APC flagbearer in the House of Representatives election slated for February 25, 2022,’ he said.