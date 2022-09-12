From Gyang Bere, Jos

The embattled chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon Joshua Ubandoma, has alleged a plot by Governor Simon Lalong and Director General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation to rig the 2023 election in Plateau.

He described as unfortunate and unacceptable the statement made by the governor at the weekend in Plateau South that whoever is not willing to remain in APC can go and that the party will win the three senatorial districts, eight federal House of Representatives seats and all the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly respectively

Ubandoma while reacting to Lalong claim in a press statement in Jos on Monday said APC has lost relevance in Plateau due to the inept and clueless leadership style of Governor Lalong and that the party will not win any seat in 2023 except by rigging.

Governor Lalong reportedly made the state while addressing APC stakeholders in Shendam, saying whoever feels disenfranchised with the APC primaries should go to court and seek redress.

Ubandoma said “it means that as DG Tinubu/Shettima campaigns Organisation they have concluded plans to rig the 2023 election in the state. I can assure anybody that cares to listen that with that statement the Governor is going to find it very tough.

“He has said it clearly that the election is going to be rigged, I want to know whether INEC has given the power to the governor to come out openly to make such a statement that whether we like it or not is a concluded deal”. He stated.

Ubandoma cautioned that this is not how a leader should speak, saying the governor is always making statements that are tantamount to tiring Plateau state apart.

He further said that the governor should stay clear from the Plateau South zone, that he has no political clout to defeat the PDP in 2023 and vowed that the party is better prepared to resist any form of rigging.

“Governor Lalong can not do that in Southern Plateau because he has no capacity to do that. With these statements we are not going to take it likely with him. INEC and the general public should know that Governor Lalong and the federal government have concluded plans to rig the 2023 general election in Plateau state because he is the DG Tinubu/Shettima campaigns Organisation,” he stated.

However, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Sylvanus Namang said the opposition party has already conceded defeat before the election in 2023.

According to him, they are jittery about the ruling party everywhere in the state even when they have not started campaigning.

Namang added that APC is fully prepared to win all the senatorial districts, house of representatives and state house of assembly seats in the state and nothing more.