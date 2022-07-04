From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Native Dr Igwe “Ovamba” Onyeachonam has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Ahmed Tinubu, and his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to quit the presidential race, citing their advanced age.

Native Dr Ovamba, (aka Udenegbaona) made the assertion in his Nando country home, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State while reacting to the emergence of Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar presidential candidates for the 2023 general election.

He told them that they could not cheat nature and should allow a younger person, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as a youth to take up the leadership of Nigeria.

He said: “They are weak now as a result of old age. The major problem of this country is that the old refuse to hand over leadership to the youths who are sound physically and mentally.

“They should give way to the likes of Peter Obi. Why must the aged continue to rule when they have capable sons who obviously will do better than them.

“That is why we say Nigerian politicians are rotten. Old politicians should not continue to occupy elective positions and I believe this time around the youths want a change.

“I said in 2015 that from my dream that Atiku Abubakar would be President, then Peter Obi was his Vice but the meaning of that dream now is that Peter Obi will be president come 2023 general election.”

He warned that any attempt to deny Obi the presidential seat by way of rigging the election would result in serious political crises, adding that the youths would then show that power belongs to them.

“It will be to your tents oh Israel. The ugly thing that may trail it may not have been witnessed since the inception of this country. It may come by way of revolution and it will be unstoppable.

“Nigerians are tired of old politicians, it is the likes of Peter Obi that will stop the incessant killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, banditry, among others, ” he noted.

said he believed that Obi would not discriminate against other tribes when elected as the country is a circular nation.

