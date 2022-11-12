From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta State, on Saturday, urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to eschew their difference and deliver all candidates of the party vying for elective positions in 2023.

Uduaghan made the call during a Delta South leaders and stakeholders meeting held at his Warri residence to herald flag off of the ward-to-ward campaign of the party for the 2023 general election.

The former governor appealed to aggrieved members of the party, some of whom took side with David Edevbie during the governorship primary of the party not to leave saying that it would pay off for the State to deliver Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who is the vice presidential candidate of the party than work for someone else.

Uduaghan urged leaders of the party both at the national level and state to come together with the view of winning the next year general elections.

He, also canvased support for the governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the deputy governorship candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme, maintaining that the Atiku-Okowa ticket would favour Delta than any other.

Uduaghan said; “We must all come together and deliver our candidate. I am saying this with all seriousness and from the button of my heart. I am old enough in the politics of Delta State to assess people so I know those who are sincere and those who are not sincere.

“It will benefit us more to deliver our candidate than deliver a candidate of another party. I am saying this from experience and that’s what will happened. If you deliver a new candidate he will satisfy his people first before you”.

“So it better to deliver your own and be able to confront him, if you worry him and worry him he will attend to you but the other one could be difficult to confront.

“We have a Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and we have a deputy governorship candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme. Those are our own so let us work to deliver them. Going down the line, we have our senatorial candidate, not so? Many of you know I was interested in that position but I didn’t get it. As I didn’t get the ticket last time, have I died?. It will be morally, spiritually and devilishly wrong for us to work against them. I am standing here to say these so that people should stop spreading unnecessary rumours. We should stop spreading stories that would divide the party more.

“Lets us put story together that will make the party to move forward. What I have seen in politics will shock you. People have come to my house to collect money say we are with you and got money but left and do something else. They money they collected from me have they not finished it? So people will do abracadabra and say it is normal politics but it is wrong.

“Such persons don’t grow politically. I want to appeal that we should concentrate on our voting unit and wards. PDP is the party on ground in this state. The governor have alot to do outside the state and he also have enough men in the state to hold the state for him. We have a alot of leaders to deliver for us.

“I want to appeal that lets us put our difference outside and put together what can make us victorious as a leading party in this state. Alot is going on but I don’t want to go into details. the former governor added.

He urged the party faithful to mobilize aggressively for the 2023 general election to be able to deliver PDP candidates, saying that the Bi-model Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS) has changed the nature of the country’s electoral system.

Those present at the enlarged meeting including, the Delta South senatorial candidate, Prince Micheal Diden aka Ejele; member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Thomas Ereyetomi; member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, Hon. Nicholas Mutu; managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh and former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Basil Ganagana, former commissioner, Jonathan Ukodhiko and Isoko Federal Constituency candidate, former minister of Police Affairs, Roland Oritsejafor, former commissioner of Sport, Chief Solomon Ogba, Political Adviser to the governor Okowa, Hon. Solomon Fukekeme among others.