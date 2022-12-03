From Abe Leonard, Lafia

Former Minister of Information and DG Nasarawa PDP Campaign Council Labaran Maku has called on voters to allow their conscience to guide them in voting for their leaders in the forthcoming general election.

Mr Labaran Maku made the call during a campaign rally in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Mr Labaran Maku stated that Nigerians deserve better conditions of living and good governance entrenched in unity, equity and respect for rule of law hence the need to vote for the PDP in the 2023 elections.

He pointed out that the period PDP handed over power had been full of lessons enough for Nigerians to return the party to power in 2023 for economic recovery.

PDP Governorship Candidate of Nasarawa State Emmanuel Ombugadu stated that he will ensure full implementation of his economic blue print centred on the development of local content, especially the Keana Salt industry.