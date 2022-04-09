From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Minister of Information Labaran Maku has declared to contest for the governorship seat of Nasarawa State under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Maku made the declaration on Saturday in Lafia when he led his supporters to inform the State Working Committee members of PDP of his defection to the party.

Daily Sun had reported that Hon. Labaran Maku who until his return to PDP recently was the National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), apologies to the party for leaving them in 2015.

Maku explained that he had been a committed member and had served in various capacities at the state and federal levels before he left following dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2015 primaries of the party.

The former Minister said that though he cannot justify his leaving the party, but appealed for forgiveness and said he has also forgiven anybody that offended him in the past.

Maku noted that though he is contesting for governorship, assured to work with others to deliver the party in 2023 no matter the outcome of the forthcoming primaries.

He said that the state had suffered a lot from bad governance, lack of performance and total neglect of the people under the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last 12 years.

He said that they are on a rescue mission under PDP and appealed to the people to vote out the non-performing party in 2023.

Responding, Francis Orogu, PDP Chairman in the state, said he is the happiest person today for having Maku back in the party because his leadership has been working since 2019 to bring him back.

He described Maku’s return as homecoming and said that would add value to PDP ahead of forthcoming primaries.

Orogu assured him that the leadership of the party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants to realise their ambitions.

Orugu also commended Maku for always speaking truth to power and called on other stakeholders of the party to always speak for the suffering masses.