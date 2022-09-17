From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in next year’s gubernatorial election, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has promised to construct two new cities to decongest Umuahia, the state capital, and Aba, if elected governor.

The declaration came as Kalu was given the chieftaincy title of “Aka Ekpuchi Onwa I” of Bende by Bende traditional rulers council on Saturday.

Kalu, during his verification visit to Ikwuano LGA, said his party was coming to change the face of Abia, adding that he has a program to build two new cities to ease the pressure on Umuahia and Aba, the two already existing cities in the state.

“APP is full of young men and women that are coming to change the face of Abia. Part of our program is to build two cities with a blueprint that will meet the 21st century economic and infrastructural needs of Abians,” he stated.

He said it was unfortunate that Umuahia, the state capital, now looks like a glorified village and needed to be upgraded to the status of a state capital.

The governorship hopeful had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Eze Uwaga, of Agbaluzo community in Ikwuano LGA

Kalu was conferred with the chieftaincy title of“Aka Ekpuchi Onwa I” of Bende at the palace of Eze Uwakwe O Ukaegbu at Amaofufe, Igbere.

The council unanimously endorsed his candidacy, stating that power should return to the Abia North Senatorial District of the state.

Kalu expressed joy over royal gesture and endorsement assured them of his commitment to transforming Abia state if elected governor of the state.