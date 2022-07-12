From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The quiet crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the party primaries worsened on Tuesday as another top official of the government, the deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Mr Alex Tesufa Dumbo dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Dumbo’s resignation from the PDP comes days after the Brass Local Council Chairman; Victor Inodunimi Isaiah, dumped the party.

In a resignation letter to the Ekeremor Ward 3 Chairman, Dumbo said his resignation is premised “on the consistent display of negative bias against some of us rudely branded as Restoration politicians by the topmost hierarchy of PDP in Bayelsa State

He declared that his strong principles of equity, justice and equal opportunities have been trampled upon in PDP and has decided to pitch his tent with SDP.

Dumbo apologised to a former governor of the state, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and the deputy- governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo over the embarrassment his defection might cause them.

Meanwhile Isaiah disclosed that he has uncovered a plot to impeach him because of dumping the PDP, warning that as the Council Chairman he would not condone any security threat in the local government.

The Brass Council Chairman in a statement, ‘I should Not Be Blamed for Leaving PDP’ said there is desperation to unseat him before the expiration of his tenure because his defection to SDP was not received well in Bayelsa Government House.

Isaiah who noted that the defection of Dumbo “is the beginning of mass defection from Bayelsa PDP” added that “many more will still leave their party so they can continue with the segregation and high-handedness”.

The PDP publicity secretary, Ebiye Ogoli in a telephone interview said the party is not perturbed and would not join issues with the defectors.