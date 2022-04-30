From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a mass exodus has hit the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord, in Oyo State as over 35,000 members of the three parties have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The political leaders that led their followers into APC include Ajibola Saubana Muraina, a three-term serving member, House of Representatives; Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe, the former Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde; Ademola Omotoso, ex-Chairman, Ibadan North; Akeem Okedina, former Chairman, Ido Local Government; as well as Lowo Obisesan, and Remi Oseni, former governorship aspirants of ADC in 2019.

The list also comprised Chief Michael Adegbite, former state chairman of PDP and ex-chairman, Kajola Local Government; Wasiu Emiola, former state secretary of PDP; Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye, the immediate past Youth Leader of PDP in the state; Alhaji Surakat Busari, ex-leader of PDP in Akinyele; Femi Oye, ex-leader of PDP in Lagelu; Segun Okedeji, former

Chairman, Ibarapa North West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and others.

The defectors were received by Isaac Omodewu, state chairman of APC, who was supported by the governorship aspirant on the APC platform and Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin, at the state secretariat of the party, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the state capital on Saturday. He also presented the APC flags to the leaders of the defectors.

Omodewu told journalists that the defectors that were received into the party formed the first batch, saying “more batches are still coming. Members of the Labour are still coming.”

Apparently referring to the defection of a governorship aspirant on the APC platform in 2019, Joseph Tegbe, who joined PDP in April 2022, and has been given the opportunity to aspire to contest Oyo South senatorial poll in 2023, Omodewu said: “They signed one player, we signed more than 10 or more than 20 players. It is a game. We are working seriously and we are taking that government back. A time is coming that we shall also sign Seyi Makinde to APC. This is a manifestation of what APC is doing underneath. We are winning.”

Senator Folarin, also stated that more defectors would still join APC from other political parties. According to him, “There are still more coming. We just want to stagger it. Look at the quality players we are bringing into the team. They are real politicians. They are winners. They are not used to losing. These are politicians we have brought into the fold. So, we are very happy.

“The detection was well impressive. Given the fact of Ramadan that people fasted today, and they are tired, the turnout was very impressive. I also want to make a point that in APC today, when you join, you have equal rights and privileges with everyone. So, that is an attraction for them to come. So, there are more coming. These people will guarantee us victory.”

A member of the House of Representatives, Muraina Ajibola, said: “I was the coordinator that re-arranged PDP from 2016-2018 before we took power from APC. I am bringing that experience as the third term member of the House of Representatives and will also use my electoral value and all God has given me to support APC for the development and growth in the party and the state.”

The 2019 governorship aspirant of ADC, Remi Oseni also said: “In 2018, we were the ones that came together and rallied support for Governor Makinde. God answered our prayers in 2019 we won the governorship election for Makinde. The administration was inaugurated. But we have had reasons to leave our parties for APC. I am saying it openly that come 2023, APC will win in this state.”