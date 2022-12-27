From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support for Good Governance has said the massive crowd that thronged the APC rally in Bauchi on December 22 was an indication that voters in the state are fed up with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Leader of the APC group, Mustafa Mohammed, maintained that the unprecedented attendance was a clear expression of the popularity of the Bauchi State APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, retired and the yearnings for change by the voters.

Mustafa pooh-poohed the report by online media that the gubernatorial campaign was deserted by APC stakeholders saying the report was false and political mischief.

He accused political opponents, who are jittery about the rising profile of Abubakar, of sponsoring the writeup to get cheap publicity, saying the report was full of false information and distorted facts with the sole aim to cause confusion and to discredit the APC gubernatorial candidate.

“On the contrary, the mammoth crowd that attended the flag-off campaign rally proved that Bauchi State voters believe in Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar retired as the best of all the gubernatorial candidates,” Mustapha said.

“They are happy with the choice the party had made and his transformation agenda that will change the narratives and bring good leadership and quality lives to the electorate.”

Mustafa said Abubakar would neither be deterred by attacks on his person nor cowed by malicious fabrications by selfish, mischievous and insincere politicians.

He said politics should not be a do-or-die affair, adding that retired Air Marshal Abubakar plays the brand of politics without bitterness.

“He is playing the game according to the rules to allow peace to reign in Bauchi State,” Mustafa said.

“This is the time for everyone to focus on issues that would promote rancour-free campaigns and elections to ensure victory for the APC.

“We call on Nigerians and Bauchi State voters to disregard the malicious allegations in the writeup.

“In order to put the record straight the 2023 Bauchi gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, retired Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar’s campaign flag-off was Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi and thousands of his supporters attended the event at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

“The venue was full beyond capacity as most people had to stay outside while the occasion was taking place.

“This clearly shows how Bauchi people are frustrated by the misrule of the PDP government in the state and its failure to keep to their campaign promises in.

“Because of the sincere love that the Bauchi People have for Al-Sadique Abubakar, they asked him to join the race in order to rescue the present and future generations from the misgovernance that Bauchi has been plagued with in the State since 2019 which he accepted in the best interest of the state.

“Since he joined the governorship race thousands of people have decamped to APC because of the gubernatorial candidate’s exemplary qualities.

“Our political opponents are afraid and angry with his rising popularity especially when they see the mammoth crowd that receives him anywhere he goes in the state.

“The people that are visibly seen with him are real voters who are ready to vote for a genuine change.

“Among those who graced the historic gubernatorial campaign flag-off rally were Senator Abdullahi Adamu who led other members of the National Working Committee of our party comprising the North East Zonal Vice Chairman as well as the National Auditor, Senator Abubakar Maikafi.

“Other prominent people that attended the rally were former governors, deputy governors, members of the National and state Houses of Assembly, notably, Alhaji Sagir Aminu, a former elected deputy governor who led thousands of defectors from the ruling party.

“Even the two Ministers and other stakeholders that were not present sent apologies.”