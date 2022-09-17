From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi took over the popular Melford 0kilo expressway in a massive rally to declare support for Obi ahead the 2023 presidential elections.

The supporters wearing branded tee-shirts armed with placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Our Mumu don do’ ‘We are the structure’, ‘We need Peter Obi to fix Nigeria’ accompanied by motorcade marched from Tombia roundabout to Ox- Bow Lake.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Eniye Zidougha said the rally became imperative to demonstrate that Obi also has support in Bayelsa.

“We have seen other states carry out their rallies and what we are doing today is not different. Nigeria is having various challenges including insecurity, poverty, lack of power, ASUU strike. These are failures by the government of the day. It is important that we take back our country.”

The Coordinator of Concerned Medical Practitioners, Dr Frank Ogunuawe, said the rally was to demonstrate support for Obi as the most credible presidential candidate for the job of president.

Ogunuawe, who pointed out that the number of medical personnel leaving the country is alarming, lamented that the indifference of the government to resolve some of these issues has led to industrial actions.

“Just imagine what will happen to most people who are sick due to sufferings inflicted on them by the hardship experienced in the country. We should remember that students of higher institutions have been on strike for the past seven months, so it is time to stop all this nonsense in this country by voting in a sincere and passionate person as president,” he said.