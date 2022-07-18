From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has cautioned politicians against provocative utterances as the nation prepares to go into the campaign season ahead of next year’s general poll.

Edeoga said if political leaders commit themselves to civility and respect for alternative views, supporters and well wishers would be encouraged to maintain decorum in their conduct and utterances.

In a statement on Monday, the former member of House of Representatives regretted that ever since he emerged as the flag bearer of Labour Party (LP) some political jobbers had been trying to pitch him against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

According to him, “It is on record that during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, I did not attack personalities, but focused on issues of development and better life for our people.”

He noted that his decision to contest the governorship of Enugu State was within his democratic rights, maintaining that the voters should be allowed a variety of choices to deepen democracy.

Edeoga stated: “It has come to my notice that some overzealous individuals have been making frantic efforts to create bad blood between me and the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“I wish to state without equivocation that I have never insulted and would never insult the governor or cast aspersion on his person.

“In my private and public conduct, I have always comported myself with decorum and respect to constituted authorities.

“I challenge anybody who has any proof to the contrary to come forward with it. I have always been civil in my private and public communications and utterances.

“However, I noticed with dismay that immediately I emerged the Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) some mischievous busy-bodies have been concocting negative write ups and social media posts to create the erroneous impression that I am at war with our governor.

“Consequently, I wish to sound a note of warning to all those stoking the embers of disunity acrimony to cease.

“Let it be clear to all men and women of goodwill in Enugu State that my aspiration to be governor of the state is within my democratic rights and not done to offend anybody or group.”

The LP guber candidate said one of the underpinnings of multi-party democracy is the plurality of views and options, noting that his “emergence as candidate of Labour Party (LP) will advance the course of democracy and offer our people a variety of choices.”

“The dictates of free, fair and credible elections presuppose freedom to vote and be voted for in periodic elections.

“The people should be allowed to have the final say on who should represent or govern them.

“Election is not war and politics without bitterness should be the rallying cry of every citizen of our dear state and country.

“As I pledge to continue to uphold the highest standards of civility, I urge other politicians and fellow contestants to eschew the temptation for personal attacks and insults.

“The greatest legacy of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration is the culture of peace and social harmony in the state.

“Therefore, all hands should be on deck to sustain this climate of peace as we prepare for political campaigns.

In line with the rules of engagement of the OBIdient Movement, I plead with supporters of Labour Party (LP) to avoid hate and show love in every aspect of their public conduct. Let us keep our campaigns clean.”