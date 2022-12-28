From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election.

Daily Sun gathered that the endorsement was the outcome of extensive discussions between the Fulani Pastoralists and the representatives of the APC presidential candidate which was concluded recently.

It was also gathered that agreements were reached and both signed the dotted lines, an indication that they would work together to ensure that the presidential campaign of the APC wins the election and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

When contacted, the President of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, confirmed the development, adding that Tinubu will be formally endorsed by the Association at its coming meeting in Lafia on Friday.

He said: “We have a large meeting of our people, Fulani Pastoralists, coming up on Friday in Lafia. It’s at that meeting that we will carry out the formal announcement of Tinubu as our choice of presidential candidate. If you could remember, we stated a few weeks ago that we would announce our choice of presidential candidate for the coming elections and that is what will be done on Friday.

“We have consulted widely with our people and other stakeholders, and arrived at the choice of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The formal announcement to that effect will be made on Friday in Lafia.

“We have met with his representatives and had extensive discussions on the bases and conditions for our support, and both parties are satisfied with the working conditions. We have also signed the dotted lines, so we are good to go. We would release other necessary information as the need arises.”