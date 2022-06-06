From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed may have reconciled with the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar after losing the presidential primaries, promising to work for the success of Atiku in 2023.

Governor Mohammed, who refused to step down for Atiku, explained he has put what happened in Abuja behind, saying that, winning and losing was synonymous with contests and elections.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor declared his unflinching support for the candidature of former Vice President.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure victory for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP in the 2023 General elections,” he vowed.

Mohammed spoke on Monday at the Government House, shortly after he inaugurated a 22 man PDP reconciliation committee led by Senator Bala Kariya.

He said the committee was formed to reconcile all aggrieved contestants who lost in the recent primary elections of the PDP across the state preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

He took a swipe at political enemies saying they almost truncated his reelection bid.

“They went about posting a lot of negative things on social media insinuating that Barr Kashim Ibrahim had refused to withdraw his candidature and all sorts of things,” he revealed.

“To the glory of God, here we are today, celebrating our victory”.

He commended Kashim for exhibiting loyalty.

“His willingness to withdraw from the race to enable me to get the party ticket is the highest level of trust,” he stated

On his failed presidential bid, he boasted that he has set a political record as the first politician in Bauchi to aspire to that level of presidential primaries since Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

“Now we are better informed politically, we have extended our branches of friendship,” he opined.

“It is said that participation in politics is the best teacher. We have further exposed this part of the country to the world. We thank you for the support given to us to get to that point”

The governor assured that he would remain committed to the PDP to ensure that the party wins the 2023 General elections at all levels.

Mohammed called on the party faithful to remain loyal and committed to the cause of the elections.

He also charged members of the reconciliation committee to ensure that it reached out to all those who felt aggrieved in one way or another during the last primaries.

“We don’t want anyone to defect from the party, we want to go as a formidable entity,” he said.

The governor further charged the committee to ensure that it reached out to all concerned members.

“Even if it is me you want to reach, I am available for you, we want genuine reconciliation,” he said

The State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam, congratulated the governor on a successful presidential primary as well as the gubernatorial ticket he won in the second primaries held over the last weekend.

Akuyam said that the reconciliation committee became imperative to ensure that the remained intact as united front ahead of the 2023 General elections which he said the party cannot afford to lose at all levels.

“In the course of the last primaries, many people must have been offended, we need to look for them and pacify them, let us forgive each other and move forward. We don’t want to lose any party man to another political party at this crucial moment,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .