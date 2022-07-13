From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Troubling times for the People Democratic Party(PDP)Bayelsa State shows no sign of abating as the Court of Appeal has sacked the lawmaker representing Brass Constituency 1, Dr Daniels Charles.

This is even as a former Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson has dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party(SDP).

The All Progressive Congress( APC) had dragged Charles to Court praying for his sack after he defected from the party to the PDP.

He had won the case at the Federal High Court in Yenagoa prompting the APC to proceed to the Appeal Court.

The Appellant court sitting in Yenagoa in its judgment ruled that Daniels should forfeit his seat for leaving the party.

Charles in its reaction to the judgment appealed for calm noting that there is no cause for alarm.

He said he is proceeding to the Supreme Court to restore his mandate.

Meanwhile Iworiso- Markson in his letter to Ogbia Ward II chairman, said he was leaving the party due unfair treatment.

According to him he has been subjected to series of blackmail since he contested the House of Representatives primaries.

Iworiso- Markson stated that after due consultation and heeding the yearning of Ogbia people for quality representation, he has decided to pursue his ambition to represent the people on the platform of SDP.

I am also convinced that at this moment the SDP will treat me with respect, accord me with all the regard that a loyal party man deserves and not look the other way when it matters most,” he said.

Iworiso-Markson who noted that his decision will come to many as a huge surprise, “particularly to my leaders including former Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. I do sincerely apologize. I hope they see things from my perspective and that of Ogbia people.”