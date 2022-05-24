From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Constituency Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives Hon Simon Mwadkwon has clinched the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket for Plateau North Senatorial District.

Mwadkwon, in a keenly contested election, scored 119 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Istifanus Gyang, who scored 99 votes.

Declaring the result, Mr Musa Elayo, the Returning Officer, said: “Having scored 119 votes out of a total of 218 votes, Hon Simon Mwadkwon is returned the winner of the Plateau North primary election.”

He urged both aspirants to work together to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the secondary election.

Meanwhile, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali (retd), former Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), NAF, has won the PDP primaries for Plateau South Senatorial District.

Napoleon Bali scored I41 votes to defeat former Member of the House of Representatives and former Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon John Bull Shekarau who scored 61 votes.

With the victory of Napoleon Bali, he would contest the general election against Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong who is the sole candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.