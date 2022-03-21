From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The leader of the Lagos for Lagos Movement, Abdulazeez Adediran, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be doomed in Lagos State in the 2023 governorship if he emerges as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll.

Adediran stated this on Monday after obtaining the PDP governorship nomination forms at the party’s national secretary, in Abuja.

The governorship hopeful, who dumped the ruling party for the PDP recently, added that he is the ‘breath of fresh air’ that Lagos needs to move forward.

According to him, ‘if you have been following, you see that PDP has been doing between 34 and 36%, you know, in every election year and be rest assured that it is 20% that PDP needs to cross that threshold and then win Lagos for the people of Lagos. So even the APC in Lagos already knows. That is why they are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that they keep firing, using a campaign of calumny; so they try to infiltrate into our rank so that we don’t get on the ballot.

‘But we know that we are going to get on the ballot. And we are going to win Lagos for PDP in general, and I have given you the data, okay, go check. And what we have just brought in into PDP is what we need to deliver the state for PDP.

‘So, everybody in Lagos is just waiting for us to be on the ballot. And the moment that happened, then you can rest assured that on May 29 2023, I will be sworn in as governor.’

Adediran added that ‘what Lagos needs right now is that breath of fresh air, and that is what I represent; a breath of fresh air in the sense that I haven’t been appointed before, I haven’t been elected before. I have been on the sideline, watching and studying the situation and whatever you see us doing today, I want to tell you, it’s a result of thorough research on how to play the game.’

