From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State Chief Collins Cocodia and Pastor Chris Debunsha have commended the conduct of the National Assembly primaries of the party in the state.

They described the emergence of the eight National Assembly members as commendable, describing their emergence as strategic to winning the 2023 national elections in the state.

While the Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Chief Collins Cocodia to Governor Douye Diri,who described the National Assembly primaries as hitch free,pointed out that the peaceful conduct of the primaries is a reflection of the leadership style of Governor, as he has made unity and togetherness as his watch word.

Pastor Chris Debunsha, who is the Senior Special Assistant to Hon. Fred Agbedi on Media and Publicity, expressed joy for the emergence of the eight flag bearers of the party, particularly the member Representing Sagbama/ Ekeremor in the Federal House of Representative, Hon. Chief Agbedi Yeiteimone Frederick.

Chrisdebuns described the emergence Agbedi as the third term flag bearer of the party as an indication of his performance in attracting development, empowerment programmes, accessibility and promoting policies that are beneficial to his people whereby gaining the acceptance of the people in his constituency.

According to him the peaceful conduct of the election will galvanise all candidates of the party and their constituents towards preparing to win all elections at the poll.

He commended Diri for his openness, fairness and a level playing field giving to all Aspirants that participated in the state party primaries.

