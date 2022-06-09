From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has condemned the just concluded Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and unequivocally stated that the Igbos were deliberately denied the Presidential tickets of the two respective Political parties.

President General of the Igbo group, Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah , a lawyer, in a statement issued on Thursday described the denial of the presidential ticket by the two major political parties in Nigeria as a humongous injustice against Ndigbo .

Wondering why the APC and PDP were in a haste to make mistakes, he said with the latest development, Igbos will definitely look elsewhere for a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction.

According to Barr. Onyeachonam, “this is a humongous injustice against Ndigbo and we have no other option than to adopt a Presidential Candidate of Igbo extraction.”

“We feel deeply the injustice meted at Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Chibuike Amaechi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Rochas Okorocha and Dave Umahi all of APC. The betrayal of Governor Wike by the PDP in order to exclude the Igbos from the presidential race.”

“This is a clear indication that both APC and PDP have no respect for equity and good conscience. This injustice may cause APC and PDP irreversible colossal damage if not redressed timeously as the Igbos may have no other alternative than to support a prudent presidential candidate of Igbo extraction irrespective of the Political party.”

Onyeachonam said that the 2023 election is the turn of Ndigbo and they remain very confident that an Igbo man will be elected as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

