From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

Billionaire Philanthropist Prince Ned Munir Nwoko on Monday emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Delta North Senatorial District for the 2023 general election at a well attended Primary held at the cenotaph Asaba, Delta State.

He defeated his opponent, Mr Paul Osaji, a business mogul, in the Senate Primary held in Asaba with 242 votes as against 67 votes polled by his opponent.

Nwoko was a former member of the House of Representatives, representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2003. He is the Initiator of the Malaria Eradication project in Africa.

In a statement released by one of his Media Aides, Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo said that the victory at the primary is an affirmation that Prince Ned is needed to restore the lost glory of Anioma at the red chamber.