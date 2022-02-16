From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, has said that Nigeria needs good tidings from next year’s general elections, stressing the need for strategising.

Abdullahi made the comment after about a two-hour meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

This was contained in a release by Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi on Wednesday.

Accompanied by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and the Director, Action and Mobilisation CNG, Aminu Adam, Abdullahi said they were on the same page with the former President on discussed issues.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He stressed that in spite of their ages, they could still contribute to the society and the country, hence, “my coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this period.

“So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compared some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Asked specifically if they were on the same page with the host on those issues raised, the erudite scholar, responded swiftly, saying, “yes. We are on the same page and Insha Allah it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking on this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategising for the good of the nation,” Abdullahi stated.