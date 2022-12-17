From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs (NDCC) has warned against any act capable of endangering the Nembe Kingdom during the forthcoming general elections.

NDCC is the statutory umbrella body of all registered War- Canoe Chiefs of all Nembe Ethnic extraction made up of nine federating units within the Nembe Se in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting declared open by His Eminence, King Dr Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru, Mingi X11 Amanyanbo of Nembe Kingdom and presided over by its Chairman, Chief Nimi Barigha Amange, appealed to council members to remain neutral during the 2023 electioneering period.

According to the resolution reached, it urged those that want to participate in politics to do so with decorum.

“Council resolved that the era of tumult and war are over and all internal issues and disagreements should be discussed and settled on a round table.

“Council advised party politicians against acts that would endanger the peace, unity, stability and corporate existence of Nembe speaking people at home and abroad during the campaigns and voting in the 2023 general elections.

“Council advised its members to remain as far as possible in active politics. However, those who participate in active politics should do so with decorum and decency expected of Nembe traditional War-Canoe Chiefs.

“Council urged all people in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas to collect and protect their Permanent Voters Card( PVC) to vote candidates of their choice in the 2023 General Election”

The council seized the opportunity to commend the Bayelsa State Government for the flag-off of the Nembe- Brass Road and resolved that its eventual completion would attract rapid development and immense benefits to the entire Nembe Se, Bayelsa State and Nigeria in general.