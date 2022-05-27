From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of Benue State, Dr. Nentanwe Yilwatda has won the Plateau State APC Governorship primary election as some aspirants allegedly walked out to protest the process.

Dr. Yilwatda polled a total of 803 votes to beat other aspirants who participated in the primary elections, held at Landfield Park Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

Other aspirants who participated in the election are Garba Pwul SAN scored two votes, Deputy Governor of Plateau State Prof. Sonny Tyoden 25 votes and Hon. Victor David Dimka scored 7 Votes respectively.

Chairman of the Electoral Panel Committee, Rt. Hon. Habu Ajiya while declaring Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda winner of the election on Friday Morning in Jos explained that 9 Aspirants were in the race but five Aspirants later sent their letters of withdrawal from the contest to included; Sunday Garba Biggs, Dr. Sarpiya Danyaro, Sen. Hezekiah Dimka, Dr. Patrick Dakum and Arch. Fitka.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, Dr. Patrick Dakum and David Dimka had staged a walk out just after about three Local Government delegates voted.

However the Electoral Panel committee headed by Rt. Hon. Habub Ajiya described the governorship primaries election of the APC in the state that produce Yilwatda as the flagbearer of the Party as Peaceful, free and fair.

Speaking after the declaration, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda in his acceptance Speech pledge to ensure that the State is secure and united for more development if elected the Governor of the State.

He call on the other aspirants who contested with him to accord him the support for the goal of achieving a greater Plateau State.