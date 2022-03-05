From Joe Effong, Uyo

A group campaigning for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring and run for President has appealed to Nigerians to put pressure on him to make a declaration.



In a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day declaration conference by Osinbajo Support Groups Professional Bodies Across Nigeria, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, the groups said they were aligning with the successful declaration in Kano and the awesome acceptance of the Vision of the New Tribe by Nigerians in the push for Prof Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) to run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

While calling on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate Osinbajo as the party’s presidentioal flag bearer for the 2023 general elections, the groups promised to mobilise funds to purchase the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Prof Yemi Osinbajo in furtherance of their total commitment to the noble course of compelling the Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘As the clock ticks, leading to 2023 general elections, the conference, after thorough appraisal of current political trends in APC and INEC timetable, decided to engage more prominent Nigerians, the Academia, Civil Society groups, Professional bodies, Religious Leaders, Youths and Women Organisations on the need to elect a competent and reliable Nigerian with proven track record, integrity, transparency and honesty in the person of Prof Yemi Osinbajo as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to realise the VISION of the NEW TRIBE and a New Nigeria.

‘Once again, the conference enjoins Nigerians from all walks of life to embrace the VISION of the NEW TRIBE and lend their weight behind the clamour for Prof. Osinbajo to run and be elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.’

The communiqué signed by Chiefs William Omoviro and Umeh Mathias, chairman and secretary, respectively, of the communique drafting committee, declared: ‘Finally, the conference strongly calls on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to bow to the clarion call of Nigerians and declare to run for the office of President of Nigeria. We believe Prof Yemi Osinbajo should run by the sheer strength of his character and that he will win by the strength of the people’s power.’