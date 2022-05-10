From John Adams, Minna

As political activities ahead of 2023 general elections gather momentum across the country, All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state has said that only the Governorship zoning arrangements being observed since 1999 by all political parties in the state is recognized by the ruling party, saying that the party did not subscribe to zoning at any other level.

The Party specifically said it distance itself from zoning arrangement at any level, stressing that “those peddling such false arrangements are agents of division in the party”.

The party in a statement by it publicity secretary, Hon. Musa D. SarkinKaji in Minna, while distancing the party from any back door arrangements by some desperate politicians, pointed out that “The public should note that APC is the people party and whatever it does should not be under-cover”.

The party’s position is not unconnected with the purported false arrangements in Niger North Senatorial District where the Senatorial seat is said to have being zoned to Kontagora Emirate to favor the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who is vying for the Senatorial seat for 2023.

However, according to the party in the statement, stated emphatically that “Niger State APC unequivocally distanced herself from a purported Zone C zoning arrangement being peddled by agent of division”.

The publicity secretary in the statement further added that “The public should note that the false arrangements did not emanate from the party and it hereby distanced herself from such arrangements”.

Reacting to this development, the senator representing Niger North at red chamber, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi welcome the party’s position, urging it not to allow imposition of candidate on the people of the zone as such “back door” arrangements will spell doom for the party”.

He however said he is not in any way threaten by any unholy arrangements by some faceless but desperate group, stressing that “I have the endorsement of my people and my strength lies on that support”.