From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (NDBMF) has said that for equity and fairness, President Muhammadu Buhari should hand over to a Southern Christian successor in 2023.

The NDBMF urged the former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming election.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The clerics made the call through their president, Julius Ediwe, when they met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Briefing reporters, Ediwe, who is the Archbishop of Chapel of Love Evangelical Worldwide, said Nigeria needs the likes of Amaechi, who have proven track records, to join the presidential race to rescue the country’s economy.

He noted that the Minister of Transportation has a track record that has prepared him to come in and rescue Nigeria.

The group, which is made up of over 10,000 members, said when the right person takes over Nigeria in 2023, the economy would soften for the common man.

‘We have been observing the rulership in Nigeria and the way it has been impacting on the people and has decided, as ministers of the gospel, that the only way to bring that Biblical declaration and truism to reality in Nigeria is to participate in the process of the choice of the leaders and people in authority,’ Ediwe said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘In keeping with this decision, we hereby call on all well-meaning Christians in the Niger Delta and entire Nigeria to get involved in the electoral process by ensuring that they obtain their Personal Voters Cards (PVC), as to vote in the 2023 elections.’

The clerics said Amaechi, whom they called to declare for the presidency, as the former governor of Rivers State, performed creditably in all the sectors and human capital development, noting that the 23 local government areas of the state felt the impact of his administration.

‘He was the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and chairman of Nigeria Speakers Forum for eight years, during which time he performed fantastically. As a governor for eight years, he was also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and delivered beautifully. He recently won the award as the best performing minister in President Buhari’s cabinet by positively transforming the transport sector as the Hon. Minister of Transportation.

‘In view of these and several other impeccable and patriotic leadership qualities we have witnessed over the years in that our son, we are very sure that if he declares, contests and becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023, the people of Nigeria shall rejoice.

‘This appeal to our son is further based on our conviction that it is appropriate and equitable that the president of Nigeria should be a Southern Christian in 2023.

‘We appeal to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and all well-meaning Nigerians to buy into this our call on our worthy son, Amaechi because this time we should decide and determine to come out and vote in the right president and governors who are patriotic and honest to lead this country back to joy and happiness starting in 2023.’