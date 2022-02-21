From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM) has vowed not to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The spokesman of NRDM, Jonathan Okwa, who disclosed this after the end of its meeting, said following the refusal of President Buhari to give the Niger Delta people what is rightful theirs, the group would ensure the mobilisation of the people to vote against the APC in the 2023 presidential election if the board is not inaugurated.

The group warned that the Presidency should not be swayed by lies political appointees from the region are telling it as they cannot deliver the region to the APC without the support of the people.

According to Okwa, the group also passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and demanded his sack for the hate he has shown towards the people of the Niger Delta region.

The resolution of the meeting read, “That the people of the region (Niger Delta) will not mobilise and support the APC government in the presidential elections if the presidency fails to announce and inaugurate the NDDC board.

“That the presidency should not be deceived by whatever lies political gladiators from the region will be telling it on how much they can deliver as we no longer have confidence in the leadership of our leaders.

“The NDRM is therefore as a matter of urgency passing a vote of no confidence on the Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for the hatred he has demonstrated towards the people of the Niger Delta region.

“That the presidency should sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio with immediate effect.”