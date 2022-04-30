From John .Adams, Minna

The Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has put to rest rumor of his Vice Presidential ambition as he picked Senate nomination and expression of intent form on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Expression of Interest and Nomination form was obtained on behalf of the Governor by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Ibrahim Balarebe, accompanied by the state Commissioner for works and infrastructural development, Mallam Mamman Musa Bosso.

Governor Bello who had a month ago finds himself in the center of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairmanship controversy decided to settle for the senatorial seat for Niger north for 2023 where he will do battle with the incumbent senator representing the zone, Senator Sabi Ibrahim.

According to a source close to the party in the state, the governor had wanted to use his position as the acting National Chairman of the party to negotiate his Vice Presidential ambition.

Recalled that the governor had in a letter addressed to the party Chairman Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro claimed that he is willing and ready to answer the calls by the people of the zone to contest for the senatorial seat

According to him, “I write to notify of my willingness to contest the exalted office of the senator representing Niger North senatorial district which comprising Kontagora and Borgu emirate councils on the platform of the APC”.

“My decision to contest in the above stated category is response to the clarion call of the patriotic and aspiration of the good people of Niger North Senatorial District who see me as a worthy ambassador with the impeccable credentials and requisite experience required to deliver effectively in representing our people in the National Assembly”.

The governor in the letter further said his candidature is a wake up call to the good people of Kontagora Emirate Councils to come together and contribute their quota to the growth and development of the zone”.

The governor who is currently not in the good book of his immediate constituency in Kontagora had in the last local government election lost his Ward, Kontagora central to the opposition PDP.