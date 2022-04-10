From John Adams, Minna

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the House of Representatives Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in the 2023 election in Niger State, Mr Mathias Baba Tsado, has secured the endorsement of his party at the ward level with a promise to the people to develop the agricultural sector, empower the youths and create Job in his constituency.

The party executives and members from Edozhigi Ward in the Gbako Local Government Area of the state, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Ndakogi Chatafu, unanimously endorsed the aspirant after a stakeholders meeting at the Edozghigi Modern school at the weekends.

The endorsement is however not without some conditions by the party faithful that gathered at the stakeholders meeting who urged the Aspirant not to fail in his promises as was the tradition with politicians in the past, stressing that the Constituency is backward in every aspect of human development.

They lamented the state of backwardness of the Edozghigi Ward and Gbako local government in particular and the constituency in general, adding that, most of the politicians come to them to promise them good things but often abandon them to their plight the moment they are elected into the office.

Speaker after speaker described the aspiration of Mathias Baba Tsado from their ward to contest for such an important position as a welcome development, they nonetheless reminded the Aspirant that the entire constituency is in dire need of development after years of failed promises from elected leaders in the area.

An elder of the party at the Edozghigi ward who spoke at the event Alhaji Kudu Edozhigi assured the people that Mathias Baba Tsado who is so eager and desperate to contribute to the development of the constituency will not be a runaway politician, and therefore urged the party to endorse ‘one of our own’.

The endorsement of the Aspirant is a major setback for the Aspiration of the current Chairman of the local government, Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi Gede who is said to be eyeing the House of Representatives seat in 2023.

The party chairman urged other Aspirants from the local government to jettison their ambition for Mathias Tsado he refers to as “The Solution” and also appealed to PDP stakeholders in the zone to endorse him.

Mathias Baba Tsado in his response described his endorsement by the party as a great challenge, assuring that he will strive to keep all his promises to the people if elected come 2023.

Among his area of priority will include the creation of 20,000 sustainable jobs, the establishment of at least three ultra-modern fish ponds of 50,000 capacity in each local government under his constituency, Rural transformation, youth empowerment through skill acquisition.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a copy of his manifesto to each of the party members present at the event.