From John Adams, Minna

It was a harvest of defectors by the main opposition party in Niger State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday received about 200 defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to its fold.

Leading the pack of the defectors was a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Agaie/Lapai Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo.

Until his defection, Hon. Ebbo was the Director General, Special Duties, to the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also received among the defectors by the state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji was a Chieftain of APC and the Director General of APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Malagi and a one-time Commissioner for water resources in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Azozo.

All the defectors were officially received on Saturday at the PDP secretariat in Minna, the Niger state capital by the Chairman of the party, Tanko Beji during the formal inauguration of the party’s presidential and gubernatorial campaign councils.

Welcoming the defectors who were at one time or the other members of the opposition party, the Chairman said the party is happy to welcome them back home after their little romance with the APC.

He said it was time to come together as one family to work assiduously to chase the ruling party out of office by 2023, saying that Nigerians are tired of the misery, frustration and poverty they have been subjected to in the last seven years.

Shortly after welcoming the defectors, the chairman inaugurated the 81 members of the presidential and gubernatorial campaign councils with the former governor of the state and the leader of the party, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu as state chairman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, while the former Minister of information and Culture, Professor Jerry Gana as the Chairman, Gubernatorial Campaign Council.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Campaign Councils, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu said there is no doubt that the ruling All Progressive Congress has failed Nigerians in all ramifications, adding that “there is no way Government of PDP will have allowed ASUU to go on strike for eight months. During PDP administration in the state, we ensure adequate security of lives and property.”