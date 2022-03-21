From John Adams, Minna

The 2023 Presidential aspiration of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emeifele received a major boost on Sunday as a group of Northern youths under the auspices of Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) staged a solidarity walk to drum support for the actualization of his presidential ambition.

The group is also drumming support for President of Igbo extraction come 2023 for the purpose of equity, justice, unity and economic and socio-political development of the country.

The solidarity walk saw the youths occupying the major streets of Minna, the state capital to create awareness for Emefiele presidential ambition come 2023.

Director General of the youth group, Dr Ibrahim Bature while addressing journalists at the Minna city center after after the rally, believed that a President of Igbo extraction in 2023, will not only douse the political tension in the south east but make every section of the country have a sense of belonging in the Nigeria state.

Bature said that the Central Bank has proved his worth in the management of resources and therefore urged northerners and Nigerians to rally round him considering his policies that have rejuvenated the nation economy especially in agricultural sector which is now contributing tremendously to the GDP.

He noted that if elected as a financial expert, economist, “he will surely replicate those impacted policies in other sectors of the economy for the betterment of the country to enable Nigeria join the League of Nations”.

The Spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Mohammed Sani, described Dr Emefiele as a Southerner with a Northern heart, the champion of Northern Renaissance hence the need to give him one hundred percent support for the green icon who is a liberator of the northern people.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Mohammed Alhaji Mohammed however enumerated some of the achievements recorded by Emefiele’s led administration as CBN governor which include the empowerment of women, youths and the vulnerable Nigerians.

“Recent Presidential intervention to take up all federal and state Government roads from the ministry of works and be completed by CBN, NNPC under the watch and financial back from CBN under the Leadership of Dr. Godwin Emefiele”.

He added that “Anchor Borrowers and other financial support to the less privileges in our communities, 7. 5,000,00 (Five thousand Naira) Vulnerable people support programmes for olds in our communities and Traders Money among others under the Leadership Dr. Godwin Emefiele” he stated.