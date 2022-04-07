From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the recent visit and donation of N50 million to the victims and survivors of the last week’s Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack, a group, Kaduna Good Governance Project, has described the All Progressives Congress bigwig, Chief Bola Tinubu, as the president Nigeria deserves in 2023.

The leader of the group, Zubairu Mukhtar, told reporters that the meeting was organised in appreciation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Kaduna state in the aftermath of the recent security breaches experienced in some parts of the state.

According to Zubairu, ‘the Kaduna Good Governance Project is using this occasion of the press conference to demand that what Nigeria needs at the critical point of our existence is leadership that is sensitive to the plights of the ordinary Nigerians that dot the nook and crannies of the streets.

‘It is also a statement of fact that the people of Kaduna state have been through a lot psychologically in recent times. The state government’s efforts in mitigating the effects of the harmful activities of the marauders have been noteworthy.

‘The Kaduna Good Governance Project wishes to commend the exemplary conduct of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in recent times since the unfortunate incidents in Kaduna state. We want to state that he has demonstrated rare solidarity to the people of Kaduna state in ways too numerous to mention.

‘We are aware that in respect and honour for the victims of the train attack in Kaduna state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cancelled his 70th birthday colloquium.

‘It was indeed a great display of courage by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which by all ramifications, is a central component of the type of leadership that Nigeria deserves.

‘That he deemed it necessary to cancel an event of 13 years running is mind-boggling and an indication that he indeed is a leader who understands the dynamic of leadership.

‘We believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also demonstrated to be a great leader with a large heart in his subsequent condolence visit to Governor Nasir el-Rufai and to commiserate with the Kaduna State Government.

‘It is an exemplary display by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the donation of N50 million to victims of the train attack. The Kaduna Good Governance Project commends this laudable initiative and display of acts of empathy and generosity towards the people of Kaduna State.

‘We are therefore using this occasion to pledge our unalloyed support to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‘We are convinced that Nigeria is indeed deserving of a highly cerebral and committed individual such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pilot the country’s affairs come 2023,’ he said.