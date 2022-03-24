From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has called on the political leaders in the country to organise a referendum with a view to quelling the anger burning among the citizens.

Giwa, who is the senior pastor of Awaiting the second coming of Christ Ministry with headquarters in Akure, warned that Nigeria might cease to exist if Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should go ahead with the 2023 elections without considering the plight of the masses.

INEC has fixed Saturday, February 25 for the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Giwa advised politicians to channel their energy towards a referendum, describing it as the only gesture to make Nigerians happy.

‘As it is, Nigeria doesn’t need 2023 elections. Let me advise those jostling for the forthcoming elections to channel their energy towards a referendum,’ he stated.

‘Referendum is the only gesture that can quell the anger of the masses. It is more democratic to hold a referendum rather than the government alone decide.

‘The citizens no longer have trust in the politicians; they have suffered in the hands of political oppressors over the years.

‘Failure to organize a referendum that can allow all the citizens to give their opinion before any election will spell doom for the country,’ Giwa added.